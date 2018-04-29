Golf ends on a high swing

Lauren Bailey, sophomore business major, set a new school record with a score of 78 earlier this season.

The men’s and women’s golf teams finished their first NCAA Division II seasons by competing in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championships in Nashport, Ohio, on April 22, placing sixth and 11th respectively.

Men’s golf

Two of the 10 players on the men’s team finished in the top 10 of 55 golfers at the conference championship: juniors Jacob Plummer, who finished seventh, and Chase Picken, who finished ninth.

Earlier in the season, the men’s team had a first place finish at the Mike Lalaeff Memorial Invite in Crown Point on Oct. 5 and 6. During the Bethel Spring Invite on April 13 and 14 in South Bend, Plummer broke his personal best of 69 for men’s single round with a new record of 67. On the same day, the men’s team broke its record with a score of 292.

Randy Wexter, head coach, said the team impressed him throughout the season.

“I think we got better once we adapted to the travel, harder golf courses and stronger competition,” Wexter said.

Plummer said the team has adjusted well in its first season in Division II.

“Next season will be a better determination of where we stand,” Plummer said.

Women’s golf

The women’s team achieved its best performance during the season with second place at the Mike Lalaeff Memorial Invite. Sophomore Lauren Bailey and freshman Hannah Hyme earned all-tournament recognition. During the GLIAC championship, the women’s team broke its record of 349 by eight strokes with a score of 341.

Libby Huston, freshman, said this was a hard first year for the players.

“The competition in NCAA Division II is much stronger. Any of the top five players can go low at any time,” Huston said.

Huston said she is taking the first year as a learning experience.

“Offseason work is necessary to compete at this level. Practicing on your own time is what sets apart the better players,” Huston said. “You have to want it.”

As the season progressed, Wexter said the teams have grown a lot in preparation for next season.