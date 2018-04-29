FRC recieves new golf center

The ribbon cutting ceremony for the new center took place on April 27.

The athletic department unveiled the Lalaeff & Fischer PNW Golf Training Center in the FRC, which replaced the racquetball court, on April 27.

The 800-square-foot center features five types of synthetic turf with surfaces for putting, chipping, pitching and full swings. There are also two TV screens for enhanced launch monitor technology, video analysis and Ground Reaction Force technology.

Burney and Barb Fischer donated funds for the center in honor of Mike Lalaeff, who won the Hammond Times District Amateur Golf Championship in 1966 and was inducted in the Hammond Sports Hall of Fame in 1999.

The Fischer family attended the unveiling luncheon and said they were pleased to help the golf teams.

Randy Wexter, men’s and women’s head coach, said the contributions made by the Fischer family are appreciated.

“Having a place to train our golfers throughout the year without being affected by weather conditions and course schedules is going to be a huge boost for our program moving forward,” Wexter said in a department press release.