Intramurals offer a break from classes

Matt Dudzik will try almost anything to make sure PNW students have a good time.

The assistant athletic director for intramurals and facilities has expanded the university’s intramural program from two sports to more than 50. He has encouraged students to supplement intramurals by creating their own organizations around specific passions or interests. And he wants students to participate in activities that offer a break from classwork.

“Just have fun,” said Dudzik. “Meet other students and get involved. Some students sometimes just come to class, go home, and miss the college experience.

“Intramurals are different recreational activities [in which] you can compete against other students and employees on campus,” he said. “If it’s not intramurals, join a club, or go to an athletic event. Have some fun too.”

Dylan DeYoung has taken the advice to heart. Last year, he said he participated in over 20 different recreational activities.

“I play sports outside of intramurals,” said the second-year Business Management major. “But the real reason why is that my cousin introduced me to it and drew my interest in PNW. I met a lot of new people and even my coworkers. We have a flag football team.”

DeYoung said he enjoys socializing, but insists that intramurals have taught him different soft skills and ways of socializing with his peers.

“It shows me leadership,” he said. “As a Business Management major, it helps increase my leadership skills and decision-making. It also shows students how to work as a team. It plays into the real world when you’re working, and people don’t show up to their jobs. It’s almost identical.”

He also believes intramurals are just plain fun.

“College is the best four years of your life,” said DeYoung. “Intramurals are probably the best thing this school has to offer when it comes to having fun. I know there are other clubs out there but if you want to get active, meet new people, and have a good time, intramurals is there.”

Dudzik is happy that students have been enthusiastic about participating in intramurals. Participation over the years has been steady, he said.

“We see a good core of people coming back, which tells us we’re doing something right,” said Dudzik. “Our leagues are the best example.”