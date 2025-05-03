The student news site of Purdue University Northwest.

PNW Pioneer
The student news site of Purdue University Northwest.

PNW Pioneer
The student news site of Purdue University Northwest.

PNW Pioneer

Intramurals offer a break from classes

Ethan CosmeMay 3, 2025

Matt Dudzik will try almost anything to make sure PNW students have a good time.

The assistant athletic director for intramurals and facilities has expanded the university’s intramural program from two sports to more than 50. He has encouraged students to supplement intramurals by creating their own organizations around specific passions or interests. And he wants students to participate in activities that offer a break from classwork.

 “Just have fun,” said Dudzik. “Meet other students and get involved. Some students sometimes just come to class, go home, and miss the college experience. 

“Intramurals are different recreational activities [in which] you can compete against other students and employees on campus,” he said.  “If it’s not intramurals, join a club, or go to an athletic event. Have some fun too.”

Dylan DeYoung has taken the advice to heart. Last year, he said he participated in over 20 different recreational activities. 

“I play sports outside of intramurals,” said the second-year Business Management major. “But the real reason why is that my cousin introduced me to it and drew my interest in PNW. I met a lot of new people and even my coworkers. We have a flag football team.”

DeYoung said he enjoys socializing, but insists that intramurals have taught him different soft skills and ways of socializing with his peers. 

“It shows me leadership,” he said. “As a Business Management major, it helps increase my leadership skills and decision-making. It also shows students how to work as a team. It plays into the real world when you’re working, and people don’t show up to their jobs. It’s almost identical.”

He also believes intramurals are just plain fun.

“College is the best four years of your life,” said DeYoung. “Intramurals are probably the best thing this school has to offer when it comes to having fun. I know there are other clubs out there but if you want to get active, meet new people, and have a good time, intramurals is there.”

Dudzik is happy that students have been enthusiastic about participating in intramurals.  Participation over the years has been steady, he said. 

“We see a good core of people coming back, which tells us we’re doing something right,” said Dudzik. “Our leagues are the best example.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Intramural
Freshman Cesar Andrade is PNW's new Intramural Free Throw campion.
Freshman wins intramural free throw contest
PNW is updating its gyms on the Hammond and Westville campus to reflect heavier use in Hammond.
Fitness center changes may not meet students expectations
Intramurals appeal to students with variety of competitive choices
Intramurals offer outlet for ex-players who miss basketball action
For 70 years, PNW’s intramural sports program has worked to create activities to get students to build friendships outside the classroom. To do that, the program has introduced off-beat activities like bubble soccer, fishing, and an annual Twinkie-eating contest.
Intramural sports strive to offer students more than a chance to compete
JJ Glavan, men’s club volleyball head coach, teaches David Herrera, freshman health studies major, how to set.
Spiking into the season
More in Sports
Transfer portal opens access to athletes across the nation
Men’s D1 Hockey made it to the second round of play in the ACHA D1 National Tournament before losing to top-seeded Minot State University.
D1 Hockey learns tough lessons at Nationals
After a winning season, the Esports team is focused on advancing at the national League of Legends tournament.
After strong season, Esports team eyes tourney
RUSH partnernship means that help is nearby for student-athletes suffering from injuries
Sophia Lee studies her shot during the Panther's Invitational last month. The team broke several school records a the event
Women's Golf optimistic as team wraps up its season
After a winning season, the Men's Tennis team is excited about tournament play beginning later this month.
Men's tennis eyes tourney run after winning season