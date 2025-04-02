The student news site of Purdue University Northwest.

PNW Pioneer
The student news site of Purdue University Northwest.

PNW Pioneer
The student news site of Purdue University Northwest.

PNW Pioneer

Men’s tennis eyes tourney run after winning season

Prabhat ManiApril 2, 2025
PNW Athletics
After a winning season, the Men’s Tennis team is excited about tournament play beginning later this month.

After a year of growth and overcoming challenges, the Purdue Northwest men’s tennis team is wrapping up a successful season and looking forward to a tournament run.

With two weeks of regular play remaining, the team has already matched last year’s 13 wins and for the first time was briefly ranked in the top 20 nationally. 

“We developed a lot as a team, created better bonds and became much better teammates,” said Joao Martins, a junior majoring in Mechanical Engineering, who has played with the team for three years. 

Last season, the squad was filled with freshmen. But the year of play has matured players.

 “We’re more prepared and have developed both on and off the court,” Martins said.

Adapting to the indoor courts of Northwest Indiana was a challenge for some players, especially the Europeans, who are accustomed to slower clay courts. 

“The courts are much faster than we were used to,” Martins said. “But after a year of playing, we got used to it and it’s showing this season.” 

A key factor in the team’s success has been a shift in mindset. 

“We used to have too much respect for the bigger teams. We already went into matches thinking we were supposed to lose,” said co-captain Alex Miguel Van Lumich, a sophomore double majoring in Mathematics and Statistics. “That mindset has completely changed. We realize we’re not that far from the bigger programs.” 

Leadership has been crucial for the team to get to this point in the season. 

“As a captain, you always have to set the example,” said Van Lumich, in his second year on the team. “The guys look up to you, and it’s important to lead by example.” 

Head coach Selenay Heper believes the team’s chemistry has been key to their progress. 

“I think the biggest thing is that it was a new team. Every player was a freshman, almost, so they kind of got better together,” Heper said. “They clicked well and became best friends. So the team dynamic is really strong. 

“When you all get along, I think everybody just picks each other up to get better,” she said. 

Looking ahead, the team is focused on its goal to make a deep run in the conference tournament. 

“We want to make it to the conference final and ultimately the regional tournament,” said Heper. 

Van Lumich is eager for the competition.

“I would say the guys are more confident. We are more used to what college tennis is. I think we have a different mindset,” he said. “We used to have a ceiling of where we could go. Now we have broken that ceiling.” 

Poised to begin conference tournament play on April 25, the team remains focused on staying humble and working hard. 

“It’s harder to maintain [success] than to get up there,” Heper noted. “We have to keep competing every day.” 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Men's
Now that the D1 Hockey Team's regular season has ended, players are getting ready to compete in the ACHA national, its second appearance there. PNW will face Midland University in the opening round on March 13
D1 Hockey team heads for ACHA nationals
After weather cancelled several games, the baseball team is excited to get the new season underway
Team has high expectations about new season, splits opening series
Just four years after its launch, PNW's Esports team won a second League of Legends championship and finished second in the GLIAC tournament
Esports team wins second 'Legends' championship
Track team sets 23 records during its regular season
D1 Hockey enters final stretch with plans to defend conference title, compete in nationals
D1 Hockey enters final stretch with plans to defend conference title, compete in nationals
Young D2 hockey team aims to top last year's winning season
Young D2 hockey team aims to top last year's winning season
More in Sports
RUSH partnernship means that help is nearby for student-athletes suffering from injuries
Sophia Lee studies her shot during the Panther's Invitational last month. The team broke several school records a the event
Women's Golf optimistic as team wraps up its season
SAAC showcases how student athletes are part of a larger campus community
Three former athletes, b-ball coach names to Athletic Hall of Fame
Athletics continues to blaze trails with two new women's sports
Newest sport already has fan following
More in Tennis
This year's winning season has the men's Pride Tennis team anticipating the GLIAC tournament this month.
Men's Tennis team focuses on April tourney as winning season winds down
Senior Patricia Dizon says the tennis team’s focus on family builds a sense of team. (Photo by PNW Athletics)
Pride tennis attracts global talent to play in Northwest Indiana
Luca Kirchoff, recruited from Germany, is making a mark on Pride tennis.
Kirchoff moved half-way around globe to join Pride tennis team
Tennis preview: PNW Tennis looks continue success
Tennis preview: PNW Tennis looks continue success
Men’s tennis team wins first match
Men’s tennis begins seasons by serving two wins