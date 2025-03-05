Esports team wins second ‘Legends’ championship

The Esports team has won its second consecutive League of Legends championship.

Just four years after becoming Indiana’s first public university to offer Esports, the team swept its competition in the League of Legends bracket and finished second overall in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletics Conference tournament.

The tournament, hosted by PNW on Feb. 15 and 16, featured competition in League of Legends, Super Smash Brothers, Valorant and Rocket League. Eight teams and 130 student-athletes participated. PNW finished behind Davenport University, which claimed its second consecutive GLIAC tournament win.

Interim Head Coach Shadow Chanthadouangsy said the tournament offered the campus an inside look at higher level competition

“Hosting the GLIAC Championship allows us to showcase what Esports is,” he said. “It is about the dedication of each of our teams to their specific game and the amount of practice to put in.

The tournament was also a way for PNW to show off a little.

“Our players were on a very high skill level in League of Legends compared to other teams,” said Chanthhadouagsy.

PNW also finished second in Valorant, third in Rocket League and seventh in Super Smash Brothers.

League of Legends and Valorant player Tanner Waiyenut, a freshman Cybersecurity major, said tournament play is different than what most students may be familiar with.

“Watching higher-tier gameplay is very entertaining,” he said. “We are by far one of the best in our area. The GLIAC Tournament is just a small tournament. We are playing in the Midwest Esports Conference for the next month-and-a-half and are aiming for the big United States tournament.”

PNW Esports can be viewed online on Twitch or in person at the tournaments.