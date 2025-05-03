After strong season, Esports team eyes tourney

It’s been a great year for Esports.

The team won its second consecutive GLIAC championship, performed well in the Midwest Esports Conference tournament and is now focused on finishing in the top-eight at the National College League of Legends Tournament.

“Winning the GLIAC championship for the second consecutive year was an incredible experience,” said Shadow Chanthadouangsy, interim head coach. “With four out of five players new to the roster and no prior in-person tournament experience, this event served as a crucial test for their skills as we head into the national tournament.”

Currently, the team holds a record of 19 wins and 4 losses. Still, he is not surprised.

“Our team members dedicate significant time to their respective games,” Chanthadouangsy said. “We typically practice as a team and play matches three days a week. Outside of this, many of our players participate in competitive leagues, practicing an additional two to three times weekly.

“Success comes down to players investing time and effort outside of our dedicated practice to improve individual skills,” he said.

The focus on improving individual skills has paid off since three of the PNW’s five starters ranked in the top 300 in North America. Coupled with the fact that all five starters have played at a competitive level previously, the stage is set for continued success.

The team now has its sights set on performing well in the national College League of Legends Tournament that concludes in May.

“Our primary goal is to excel in the National College League of Legends. When we formed the team, our objective was to reach the top eight nationally,” Coach Chanthadouangsy said.

Ranked 11 in the U.S., PNW aims to climb higher and improve with each match.