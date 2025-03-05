Team has high expectations about new season, splits opening series

The Purdue Northwest baseball team is gearing up for a new season with high expectations and a roster stacked with experience.

After the weather-related cancellation of several games, the team finally took the field on Feb. 28 against Kentucky Wesleyan College in Owensboro, Kentucky.

Led by a mix of graduate students and seasoned seniors, the Pride seeks to make a statement this season.

“We should be very competitive this year,” said David Griffin, the team’s head coach. “We have an older team, and if everyone stays healthy, I think we can do great things. Our conference is tough, but we’re looking forward to the challenge.”

Senior captain and designated hitter Bret Matthys, a Construction Engineering and Management Technology major, hopes to overcome injuries from previous years.

“I lead more by example,” said Matthys. “For me, it’s about showing the younger players what’s expected. They’ll be in our position soon enough, and we want to leave a strong foundation for them.

“We have a lot of talent this year,” he said. “The key is staying healthy and finding ways to win every single day. Personally, after missing so much time, I just want to contribute however I can and enjoy my last year with the team.”

With a focus on fundamentals, the team has been working hard in the offseason. Early morning weightlifting sessions, conditioning, and competitive practices have helped set the tone for what they hope will be a successful year.

Junior pitcher Jermaine Salcedo, a transfer from Harper College majoring in Marketing, is enjoying the team’s culture and feels at home with his new teammates.

“The environment here is great,” said Salcedo. “Everybody pushes each other, and the chemistry is strong. Even before I was able to play, the coaches and players made me feel like I was part of the team. That’s something special.”

Salcedo’s personal goal is to contribute as much as possible, but the team has its sights set on a milestone.

“We want to win 31 games this season,” he said. “I don’t know when the last time PNW baseball did that, but we believe we can make it happen.”

Griffin believes the team’s strengths are its defense and timely hitting.

“We’re going to play aggressively,” he said. “We’ll use small ball tactics—bunting, stealing bases and taking the extra base when we can. Timely hitting will be crucial for us.”

Matthys echoed that sentiment, emphasizing that the team’s maturity and experience will be important..

“We’ve been underdogs since moving to Division II,” he said. “We’re going to play tough, and find ways to win.”