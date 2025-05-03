Planners hope for record Day of Giving donations

Administrators are hopeful about today’s Day of Giving fundraiser.

“We are trying to exceed goals based on the highest number of gifts given, new gifts given and amount of money raised,” said Laura Mannion, director of Development, who oversees the annual event.

“It is a day when faculty and staff invest in their interests at Purdue University Northwest,” said Mannion. “Individuals make gifts for the area they are most passionate about.

“What we love to do at Purdue Northwest is change students’ lives, and our slogan of ‘Power Onward’ is so much more than just a slogan,” she said. “The Day of Giving is important because we are coming together to raise money for those initiatives that change students’ lives.”

Funds will be used to provide programmatic support, scholarships and opportunities for students to travel abroad.

Mannion says the Day of Giving provides students, faculty and alums a chance to help improve PNW’s brand.

“It shows students across the world that our student and alumni population want to give back and propel their alma mater forward,” said Mannion.

Tracy McElree, director of Donor Relations, said her belief in higher education is what drives her to donate for the Day of Giving.

“Higher education is valuable in learning and growing and becoming the person you are supposed to be,” she said. “I want to make sure everyone who wants to go into higher education can do so, and supporting scholarships from that perspective is important to me.”

Mannion says supporting her hometown of Hammond is her drive for supporting Purdue University Northwest.

“Purdue Northwest is an economic catalyst for this region,” she said. “So many of our students are working with the region. We are creating the nurses, educators, accountants, software engineers, and others who you encounter on an everyday basis. Our alumni touch goes way beyond our campus, and to support this cause is a real privilege.”

Gifts and donations for PNW Day of Giving can be given online at dayofgiving.pnw.edu.