D1 Hockey learns tough lessons at Nationals

The Men’s D1 Hockey team went on a journey at this year’s national tournament, as it faced some of the toughest college hockey teams.

The team entered the national tournament with high hopes, securing the 17th seed. They faced Midland University in the first round, then were pitted against the number-one seed in the tournament, Minot State University.

“The number-one seed is there for a reason,” said Cooper Olson, a junior goaltender majoring in Mechanical Engineering. “They were a really good team, and we fought hard, but they capitalized on our mistakes. It was a tough loss, but we learned a lot from it.”

Their playoff run was filled with highs and lows.

“Playoff hockey is always exciting,” said Coach Carl Trosien, reflecting on the energy of the tournament. “You’re just trying to get your team in the best possible place, and it’s always easy to get fired up for the playoffs.”

Hayden Masloski, a center and one of the team’s core leaders, is one of the players who got fired up up.

“I always want to rise to the occasion when the game matters most,” said Masloski, a senior majoring in Finance. ”Momentum is key in hockey, and if you get hot at the right time, you can be dangerous.”

Masloski’s leadership was evident, both on and off the ice, as he contributed key assists and maintained his focus on the team’s success.

“Any time you can help your team win, it feels good,” he said. “But at the end of the day, it’s all about the next game. You can’t take anything for granted.”

Throughout the tournament, the team’s defensive strategy and leadership were crucial.

“We were really effective with our game plan,” said Trosien, noting the importance of solid defense and offensive zone play. “The leadership from our senior players really showed. We [also] saw some younger guys step up and take on key roles.”

For Masloski, this playoff run marked the end of his college hockey career.

“It’s bittersweet,” he said. “I’m at peace with how my career ended. It’s tough, but I’m proud of the friendships and memories I’ve made along the way.”

As he looks forward to his graduation, Masloski is already thinking about how he can continue to support the team.

“Just because I’m done playing doesn’t mean I’m done helping the program,” he said. “I want to see this team succeed, and I’ll always be here for them.”

Despite the early exit from the tournament, Trosien was optimistic about the future of PNW Hockey.

“We’ve got a lot of young talent, and we’re in a good spot moving forward,” he said. “We just need to keep building, keep striving for that next level.

“The goal is to win the conference and make a deeper run at nationals next year,” said Trosien. “We want to put ourselves in a position where anything can happen, and we’ll be ready for it.