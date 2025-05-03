The student news site of Purdue University Northwest.

PNW Pioneer
The student news site of Purdue University Northwest.

PNW Pioneer
The student news site of Purdue University Northwest.

PNW Pioneer

D1 Hockey learns tough lessons at Nationals

Prabhat ManiMay 3, 2025
Brian Esquivel
Men’s D1 Hockey made it to the second round of play in the ACHA D1 National Tournament before losing to top-seeded Minot State University.

The Men’s D1 Hockey team went on a journey at this year’s national tournament, as it faced some of the toughest college hockey teams. 

The team entered the national tournament with high hopes, securing the 17th seed. They faced Midland University in the first round, then were pitted against the number-one seed in the tournament, Minot State University. 

“The number-one seed is there for a reason,” said Cooper Olson, a junior goaltender majoring in Mechanical Engineering. “They were a really good team, and we fought hard, but they capitalized on our mistakes. It was a tough loss, but we learned a lot from it.”

Their playoff run was filled with highs and lows. 

“Playoff hockey is always exciting,” said Coach Carl Trosien, reflecting on the energy of the tournament. “You’re just trying to get your team in the best possible place, and it’s always easy to get fired up for the playoffs.” 

Hayden Masloski, a center and one of the team’s core leaders, is one of the players who got fired up up. 

“I always want to rise to the occasion when the game matters most,” said Masloski, a senior majoring in Finance.  ”Momentum is key in hockey, and if you get hot at the right time, you can be dangerous.” 

Masloski’s leadership was evident, both on and off the ice, as he contributed key assists and maintained his focus on the team’s success. 

“Any time you can help your team win, it feels good,” he said. “But at the end of the day, it’s all about the next game. You can’t take anything for granted.”

Throughout the tournament, the team’s defensive strategy and leadership were crucial. 

“We were really effective with our game plan,” said Trosien, noting the importance of solid defense and offensive zone play. “The leadership from our senior players really showed. We [also] saw some younger guys step up and take on key roles.” 

For Masloski, this playoff run marked the end of his college hockey career. 

“It’s bittersweet,” he said. “I’m at peace with how my career ended. It’s tough, but I’m proud of the friendships and memories I’ve made along the way.” 

As he looks forward to his graduation, Masloski is already thinking about how he can continue to support the team. 

“Just because I’m done playing doesn’t mean I’m done helping the program,” he said. “I want to see this team succeed, and I’ll always be here for them.”

Despite the early exit from the tournament, Trosien was optimistic about the future of PNW Hockey. 

“We’ve got a lot of young talent, and we’re in a good spot moving forward,” he said. “We just need to keep building, keep striving for that next level.

“The goal is to win the conference and make a deeper run at nationals next year,” said Trosien. “We want to put ourselves in a position where anything can happen, and we’ll be ready for it.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Ice Hockey
Now that the D1 Hockey Team's regular season has ended, players are getting ready to compete in the ACHA national, its second appearance there. PNW will face Midland University in the opening round on March 13
D1 Hockey team heads for ACHA nationals
D1 Hockey enters final stretch with plans to defend conference title, compete in nationals
D1 Hockey enters final stretch with plans to defend conference title, compete in nationals
Young D2 hockey team aims to top last year's winning season
Young D2 hockey team aims to top last year's winning season
Three Pride D1 players to join Team USA at World University Games in Italy next month
Star season just ended, but Hockey already mulls changes for next year
The Pride men's Hocket team will be the first PNW team to participate in national Division I competition when it faces Indiana Pennsylvania in ACHA D1 tournament. (PNW Athletics photo)
Conference Champions
More in Men's
After a winning season, the Esports team is focused on advancing at the national League of Legends tournament.
After strong season, Esports team eyes tourney
After a winning season, the Men's Tennis team is excited about tournament play beginning later this month.
Men's tennis eyes tourney run after winning season
After weather cancelled several games, the baseball team is excited to get the new season underway
Team has high expectations about new season, splits opening series
Just four years after its launch, PNW's Esports team won a second League of Legends championship and finished second in the GLIAC tournament
Esports team wins second 'Legends' championship
Track team sets 23 records during its regular season
Track & field is a solitary sport, but Myles Sisco said the camraderie of being on a team makes life easier. (PNW Photo)
Contestant in a solo sport enjoys company of a track & field team
More in Sports
Transfer portal opens access to athletes across the nation
Intramurals offer a break from classes
RUSH partnernship means that help is nearby for student-athletes suffering from injuries
Sophia Lee studies her shot during the Panther's Invitational last month. The team broke several school records a the event
Women's Golf optimistic as team wraps up its season
SAAC showcases how student athletes are part of a larger campus community
Three former athletes, b-ball coach names to Athletic Hall of Fame