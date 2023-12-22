Fitness center changes may not meet students expectations

PNW is planning a few changes at the university’s fitness centers, though they may not go far enough for some students.

Starting next semester, the fitness centers at both Hammond and Westville will likely add new programs.

“We are currently looking into adding classes to both fitness centers this upcoming semester, including a dance fitness class called extreme step hip hop and also a yoga class,” said Matt Dudzik, the assistant athletic director in charge of Facilities and Recreational Sports. “We hope that this can increase the users at the Westville campus and give the Hammond campus users more things to do since the section open to the community is significantly smaller.”

Dudzik said the university has also been shifting equipment between facilities. Westville’s much newer gym has more equipment than it needs. Meanwhile, the Hammond facility strains from heavier use.

“We have transferred small items from one campus to the other, such as hex bars, barbells, and bands,” he said. “We are working on possibly transferring bigger equipment from the Westville to the Hammond campus, but this is a work in progress.”

Dudzik says he is always open to suggestions on how to make the fitness centers better.

“Students can always email me or make a suggestion in person to the staff at either fitness center on how to make it better,” he said. “I always appreciate any feedback, good or bad, on how we can make our facilities top-notch.”

Lucas Dalla Costa, a junior Mechanical Engineering student, is a frequent user of the Hammond facility, working out at least five times a week. He feels the fitness center needs more equipment.

“I wish they would add another hamstring machine at the Hammond campus fitness center,” he said. “There is only one machine currently it is hard to stimulate all the muscles in your hamstring using only one machine.

“Another thing I think they can improve on is the communication about the days the basketball courts are open,” he said. “The way you find out if they’re open is just to show up and see if the doors are closed or not. I feel like there should be a set schedule that is posted online or maybe in the locker rooms.”

Kaci Pampreen, a senior Psychology major, is thinking bigger. She said student-athletes should have their fitness center.

“It’s nice that we are open to the community, but it gets so packed sometimes that it is frustrating to the athletes when we can’t use equipment,” Pampreen said. “I am on the women’s soccer team and I have to wait to use the machines almost every time.

“It would be nice if we could get done with our workouts faster because we have a lot on our plates and not enough time to travel to Westville to use their facility, and I think I speak for most student-athletes,” she said.