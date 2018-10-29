The student news site of Purdue University Northwest.

PNW Pioneer

Menu

Women’s golfer scores PNW’s first ever hole-in-one

Comron Fouladi, Staff WriterOctober 29, 2018Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Candace Chandler, sophomore women’s team golfer, made PNW history by scoring the first-ever hole-in-one on Oct. 12 at the Mike Lalaeff Invitational at White Hawk Country Club in Crown Point.

“It feels good to be a part of PNW history, no one can take this away from me,” Chandler said. “Anyone can beat your low score, no one else can get the first hole in one.”

Chandler finished the Mike Lalaeff Invitational with a final round of 91 strokes.

“It was more special that it was our home tournament. It’s one of those things you always hope for as a golfer,” Chandler said. “You can’t practice that.”

Leave a Comment

We have the right right to monitor comments for libel, slander, profane language and factual accuracy.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under In Brief

Multiple hit-and-runs on Hammond campus

Three hit-and-runs occurred on the Hammond Campus from Oct. 9 to Oct. 12, according to university crime logs. Two occurred in the P-9 parking lot, ...

Items stolen from Gyte building

Two thefts occurred in the Gyte building on Oct. 12 and Oct. 18 respectively, according to university crime logs. Brian Miller, director of public ...

Diplomas to retain Purdue University masthead

Purdue's Trustees decided at the Oct. 12 meeting to withdraw a proposal to change diploma mastheads to reflect the campus that they were earned at, bu...

PNW diplomas to stay same, name of chancellor to be added

Purdue’s Board of Trustees have decided to withdraw the proposal to change diplomas to reflect the campus that they were earned at, but will add the...

SGA removes senator, begins search to fill position

Kevin Calderone, College of Business senator in Hammond, was formally impeached at a hearing on Sept. 21. The Rules and Internal Affairs Committee ...