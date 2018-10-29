Women’s golfer scores PNW’s first ever hole-in-one

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Candace Chandler, sophomore women’s team golfer, made PNW history by scoring the first-ever hole-in-one on Oct. 12 at the Mike Lalaeff Invitational at White Hawk Country Club in Crown Point.

“It feels good to be a part of PNW history, no one can take this away from me,” Chandler said. “Anyone can beat your low score, no one else can get the first hole in one.”

Chandler finished the Mike Lalaeff Invitational with a final round of 91 strokes.

“It was more special that it was our home tournament. It’s one of those things you always hope for as a golfer,” Chandler said. “You can’t practice that.”