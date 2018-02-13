Board of Trustees approves new name for arboretum

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Taltree Arboretum & Gardens has been renamed Gabis Arboretum at Purdue Northwest. The name was approved by the Purdue University Board of Trustees on Feb. 9.

PNW received ownership of the arboretum from former board of directors and founders Damien and Rita Gabis on Jan. 31. It is valued at approximately $12 million and is the largest donation in the history of the PUC and PNC campuses.

Kris Falzone, vice chancellor for Marketing & Communications, said that the approval of the name honors the Gabis family who committed to preserving the arboretum.

“We at PNW are proud to continue the mission of the arboretum, and the name reflects the legacy of the Gabis family’s impact on the entire region,” Falzone said.

Falzone said the arboretum will offer a range of opportunities for academic research and community programming.

“Together with the Gabis family, the staff at the arboretum, and some of our faculty members and administrators who have already been visiting the site, we can envision many possibilities such as biology research, engineering and technology projects, internships, events and expanded outreach to K-12 schools,” Falzone said.

Falzone said that the planning process for the university’s use of the arboretum will be moving forward in the upcoming months. She said there are no immediate changes in programs or facilities planned.

“Visitors and members will continue to enjoy the arboretum as they have for many years,” Falzone said.