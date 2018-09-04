Nursing non-compete negotiations ongoing, Keon says

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Negotiations over possible non-compete agreements in four states are currently ongoing between online educator Purdue Global and PNW’s College of Nursing, according to Chancellor Keon, who gave remarks at the Aug. 24 Faculty Senate meeting.

The four states, Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois and Indiana, are the focus of the negotiations due to being areas of high-online enrollment in PNW’s online nursing programs, according to Keon. Keon added that as much as 95 to 98 percent of students enrolled in PNW’s online nursing programs live in the four states.

Lisa Hopp, dean of the College of Nursing, was unavailable for comment.

Formerly known as Kaplan University until it was bought in April 2017 by Purdue University, Purdue Global offers online degrees in many disciplines – including Nursing. Currently, PNW’s College of Nursing and Purdue Global both offer an RN to BSN online program and a M.S. online program in addition to various post-graduate certificates.