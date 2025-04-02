The student news site of Purdue University Northwest.

Four athletes honored for off-court achievements

April 2, 2025

Men’s Basketball forward Danny Oravbiere and guard Collin Albert, along with Women’s Basketball forward Alyssa Cole and guard Akyia Baker were honored with postseason recognition for their off-the-court accomplishments and being named College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District Honors. The 2024-25 Academic All-District® Men’s and Women’s Basketball Teams, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom.

 

