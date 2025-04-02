Four athletes honored for off-court achievements

Men’s Basketball forward Danny Oravbiere and guard Collin Albert, along with Women’s Basketball forward Alyssa Cole and guard Akyia Baker were honored with postseason recognition for their off-the-court accomplishments and being named College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District Honors. The 2024-25 Academic All-District® Men’s and Women’s Basketball Teams, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom.