College of Nursing adds new simulation technology

April 2, 2025

The College of Nursing’s state-of-the-art health simulation labs are adding new equipment focused on pregnancy, childbirth and newborn health care. The university purchased two specialized simulation packages for obstetrics and pediatrics. The obstetrics package includes a wearable cesarean section (C-section) abdomen with realistic female anatomy, a lifelike full-term silicone baby and a lifelike silicone premature baby. The pediatrics purchase includes a pediatric hospital crib. Students will be able to use the technology to interact with lifelike models of infants to learn how to provide patient care.

