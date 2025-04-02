Founders Day festivities recognize faculty, staff, students

PNW recognized several exemplary students, faculty and staff members for accomplishments relating to their on-campus community-building and leadership. The awards were announced at the Founders Day celebration on March 7. Two students were recognized: Mya Bell, Human Development and Family Studies and Political Science double major, and Jason Wyatt, doctor of Technology student. Three faculty members were honored with outstanding faculty awards in the areas of scholarship, teaching and engagement. They were Meden Isaac-Lam, who teaches Chemistry; Omeed Ilchi, who teaches Criminal Justice Professor, Nicky Ali Jackson, who teaches Criminal Justice and serves as executive director of the Center for Justice and Post-Exoneration Assistance. PNW administrators and staff who received awards included Rebecca Stankowski, associate vice chancellor for Academic Affairs; Scott Parsons, senior director of Facilities and Grounds; Barbara Phillips, customer service representative, Registrar; Caren Thomas, administrative assistant, Facilities; Joshua Miller, custodian, Building Services; Michael Prater, grounds foreman, Grounds; Marla Ropp-Funk, Procurement and Auxiliary Services Administrator, and Britt Hudson, interim dean of Students