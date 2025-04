The university has launched a national search for a new men’s basketball coach. The winning candidate will replace Coach Boomer Roberts, whose record was 63-186 during his seven seasons at PNW. Roberts coached several All-GLIAC First Team selections. Including Vincent Miszkiewicz, Mikell Cooper, and Brendan Temple. He also coached the Pride to three GLIAC Tournament appearances in 2020-21, 2022-23 and 2023-24.