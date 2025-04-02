Former baseball player named to Brewers opening day roster

Former Purdue Northwest Baseball pitcher Chad Patrick was named to the Milwaukee Brewers opening day roster on Monday. He is the first PNW baseball player to be so recognized. Patrick, who was GLIAC Pitcher of the Year in 2021 and earned Third Team All-American honors that season, was drafted to the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2021, becoming the first Pride student-athlete to be picked up by a professional team. He joined the Brewers last November.

