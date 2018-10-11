PNW diplomas to stay same, name of chancellor to be added

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Purdue’s Board of Trustees have decided to withdraw the proposal to change diplomas to reflect the campus that they were earned at, but will add the signature of the campus chancellor, according to an announcement by SGA citing confirmation from Chancellor Thomas Keon on Oct. 11.

The confirmation followed an announcement earlier in the day at the Purdue Fort Wayne campus during their open discussion on the topic. Chancellor of PFW, Ronald Elsenbaumer, told the students that Mitch Daniels, Purdue President, had called to inform him that the proposal had been withdrawn.

The proposed change, which was announced to PNW students on Sept. 28, prompted student protests and online petitions on both the Northwest campuses and the Fort Wayne campus.

Keon has not commented publicly on the Board of Trustees decision.

The decision on the proposal was slated to be announced tomorrow, Oct. 12, at the Board of Trustees meeting. Keon and members of SGA have both said previously that they would be in attendance to propose pushing the possible change to 2023. SGA also advocated in a Board of Trustees letter sent on Oct. 7 for changes only to be made to the Purdue Global diplomas.