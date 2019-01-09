Keon appointed as chairman for Urban League of Northwest Indiana

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Urban League of Northwest Indiana elected Chancellor Thomas Keon as chairman of the Board of Directors for a two-year term, according to a Dec. 21 university statement.

“I have been active with the Urban League and have attended two national meetings, so to have a chance to work in Northwest Indiana with the Urban League is very satisfying,” Keon said in an interview with The Pioneer.

The Urban League of Northwest Indiana works to promote and implement services that improve social, educational, and economic conditions of African Americans and other minority groups in surrounding counties, according to the organization’s website.

Keon said he hopes to use his leadership skills to help consult and provide direction for the Urban League of Northwest Indiana Board and President, Vanessa Allen-McCloud.

“My experience as chancellor and other leadership roles in not-for-profit and state universities provides me with a wide range of areas of expertise,” Keon said. “Thus, I can help with the budget, personnel planning, event planning, fundraising and any other issue deemed important by the President and Board.”