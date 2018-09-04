The student news site of Purdue University Northwest.

PNW Pioneer

Menu

Student robbed near Peregrine Hall

Hunter Saporiti, Managing EditorSeptember 4, 2018Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






An armed robbery involving a PNW student and two suspects occurred in the parking lot of Peregrine Hall at approximately 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 31, according to Brian Miller, director of public safety.

Both suspects have been charged by the Lake County Prosecutor with robbery while armed, a level 3 felony, and theft, a class A misdemeanor. One suspect has been identified as Benotha Clay and is currently out on bail for another incident. The name of the minor is being withheld.

Miller said two male suspects, aged 16 and 20, met with the student to purchase shoes after arranging a meeting through the internet. Miller continued that a gun was displayed, but that the student was uninjured.

One suspect was arrested approximately one hour after the incident and the other suspect was arrested the following day in the vehicle used in the robbery, according to Miller.
Miller said the arrests were made with assistance and cooperation from the Hammond Police Department.

Update: At the time of print, the names had not yet been released to the public. This article has since been updated.

Tags:

Leave a Comment

We have the right right to monitor comments for libel, slander, profane language and factual accuracy.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under In Brief

PNW hires new veteran services coordinator

A new veteran services coordinator was hired and is set to begin on Sept. 4, according to Meg Mckeon, Interim Dean of Students. The new coordinator...

Nursing non-compete negotiations ongoing, Keon says

Negotiations over possible non-compete agreements in four states are currently ongoing between online educator Purdue Global and PNW’s College of Nu...

Men’s basketball adds 10 new players

Men’s Basketball announced the addition of 10 recruits, both local and national, for the 2018-19 athletic season. Brian ‘Boomer’ Roberts, fir...

PNW Welcome Rally encourages student networking
PNW Welcome Rally encourages student networking
COB dean announces plans to retire

Jane Mutchler, dean of the College of Business, plans to resign on June 30, 2019, and retire from PNW on Dec. 31, 2019, according to a statement sent ...