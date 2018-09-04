Student robbed near Peregrine Hall

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

An armed robbery involving a PNW student and two suspects occurred in the parking lot of Peregrine Hall at approximately 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 31, according to Brian Miller, director of public safety.

Both suspects have been charged by the Lake County Prosecutor with robbery while armed, a level 3 felony, and theft, a class A misdemeanor. One suspect has been identified as Benotha Clay and is currently out on bail for another incident. The name of the minor is being withheld.

Miller said two male suspects, aged 16 and 20, met with the student to purchase shoes after arranging a meeting through the internet. Miller continued that a gun was displayed, but that the student was uninjured.

One suspect was arrested approximately one hour after the incident and the other suspect was arrested the following day in the vehicle used in the robbery, according to Miller.

Miller said the arrests were made with assistance and cooperation from the Hammond Police Department.

Update: At the time of print, the names had not yet been released to the public. This article has since been updated.