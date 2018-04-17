The student news site of Purdue University Northwest.

Former FBI director to speak at Sinai Forum

Amanda Biro, News EditorApril 17, 2018Leave a Comment

James Comey, former FBI director

James Comey, former FBI Director, will open the 65th Sinai Forum on Sept. 9 in the Stardust Event Center at Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa in Michigan City.

Leslie Plesac, executive director for the Sinai Forum, said PNW partnered with Urschel Laboratories Inc. to provide funding to extend an invitation to Comey. Urschel Laboratories is a food cutting technology company based in Chesterton and will be sponsoring the event.

“Attendees can expect to hear Comey’s story in his own words,” Plesac said.

Comey led the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. President Donald Trump fired Comey on May 9, 2017.

Plesac said Comey’s speech, titled “The Ethical Leader,” will take place at the casino  because the venue can accommodate more people than PNW’s DSSAC, where the forum is normally held.

After Comey’s speech, attendees will have a 30 minute Q&A session with him.

The forum’s four remaining sessions for 2018 will take place in the DSACC at the Westville campus. The speakers, from fields of technology, leadership, politics and art, will be announced in late May, Plesac said.

Ticket Prices for Sinai Forum:

  • Regular season tickets, general seating – $150
  • Patron season tickets, reserved seating and a reception with
    speakers before each program – $275
  • Single tickets for Comey – $100
  • High School and College Student Tickets, with valid student ID – Free

 

Tickets can be purchased at www.pnw.edu/sinai-forum/

