Interim Dean of Students departs, assistant dean takes over role

Amanda Lopez, Editor-in-ChiefNovember 1, 2018Leave a Comment

Andrew Pettee, assistant Dean of Students, will be taking over the responsibilities of Dean of Students effective immediately, according to an announcement by Joy Colwell, interim vice chancellor for enrollment management and student affairs, on Nov. 1.

It is unclear why Meg McKeon, former interim Dean of Students, has departed from the university. McKeon could not be immediately reached for comment.

McKeon began serving the Office of the Dean of Students on Aug. 27 with a one-year contract after Lisa Goodnight left the role to become interim vice chancellor for institutional advancement.

