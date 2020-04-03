International students particularly isolated

While the COVID-19 threat is affecting everyone at PNW, international students feel particularly hard-hit since they are experiencing the situation half a world away from home.

“Everything is unavailable on campus, such as labs and exclusive programs,” said Abdullah Alkhaldi, a senior from Saudi Arabia. “My daily routine has completely changed. I can’t go out with my friends and I can’t go to the gym. I only go out if it’s necessary, such as buying groceries.”

The administration’s decision to suspend on-campus activities, in-person classes and other procedures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 has changed all students’ routines, but while most PNW students can just attend classes from their homes, international students are uniquely isolated.

“The senior leadership team has been discussing the international student situation and are very concerned about our current students and their options,” said Chancellor Thomas L. Keon. “When possible, PNW is working with these students to either help them home or, for those wanting to stay, finding options for them.”

The situation has been especially difficult for international students living in the school’s dormitories.

“More than half of the dorms’ residents have chosen to move out,” said Scott Iverson, executive director of housing and residential education. “The first message from the chancellor urged students to leave if they had a place to go. But we have a number of students who chose to stay. I know that a lot of international students are in a challenging situation, depending on what their countries are doing. We are here to support these students and to help them with everything possibly [we] can.”

International dorm residents have mixed feelings about their living situations.

“The PNW dorm [offers a] level of the safety to residents,” said Jinoh Park, a graduate student from South Korea. “I am afraid of racial discrimination to Asians as was reported in New York City, San Francisco and Los Angeles. Thus, I’m trying to stay home as much as I can to avoid the coronavirus and racial discrimination.”

At the same time, Park acknowledges a sense of isolation.

“They’ve blocked all unnecessary guests and canceled all events,” he said. “[And] it is really hard to get the feedback from instructors and other faculty because we have to wait for the response until the instructor or faculty reply.”

But, similar to locals, international students are finding ways to make the best of the situation.

“The situation impacted the way we have school, which is a new experiment for me,” said Sami Alotaibi, a senior from Saudi Arabia. “My daily routine during the home quarantine also has changed, I spend more time with my wife and new-born kid [doing] something useful like learning new skills, exercises at home, watching movies and doing my school assignments. I feel safe as long [as] I stay at home and this [is] what everyone should do.”

Meanwhile, no one is sure how COVID-19 will impact future international student enrollment.

Spring 2020 data show 385 international students are currently enrolled at PNW. The continued spread of COVID-19 may take a toll on the university’s efforts to attract students from overseas.

“Of course, we are very concerned about new international students,” said Keon. “The current situation suggests that students coming from afar may have difficulties in getting a visa or may find it necessary to stay home for a year or more before transferring [to] PNW. We are working hard in the international office to optimize options for international students, both continuing and new.”