PNW hires new veteran services coordinator

Hunter Saporiti, Managing EditorSeptember 4, 2018Leave a Comment

A new veteran services coordinator was hired and is set to begin on Sept. 4, according to Meg Mckeon, Interim Dean of Students.

The new coordinator, Anthony Pilota, served in the United States Marine Corps 2nd Battalion for four years and has since worked in higher education programs supporting veterans, according to McKeon.

The Veteran Services office has remained without an administrator since John Weber resigned on April 27. Weber had been named executive director of Veterans and Student Support in late January, 2018, following the reduction in force of Akili Shakur, former assistant director of Veteran and Student Service Programs. 

Joel Soto, two-time Afghanistan veteran and senior entrepreneurship major, said he and other veterans enrolled at PNW are looking for someone to advocate for veteran-specific needs.  

“[We] want someone who will stand up and fight for us,” Soto said.

McKeon said Pilota will host an open house early next week. She added that a specific date has yet to be confirmed.

