Bioscience construction starting, changes for shuttle locations

The Bioscience Innovation Building will be located south of SULB and northeast of Lawshe with plans to open in 2020.

Construction of the Bioscience Innovation Building on the Hammond campus will begin July 2. All entrances to the SULB will remain open during construction and pedestrian paths will be accessible, according to Brian Miller, director of Public Safety.

Most of the construction will occur in the P-9 parking lot, south of the SULB. A construction fence will be installed to mark the area.

During construction, the Hammond shuttle will be relocated to Woodmar Ave., west of Lawshe Hall, until the start of the Fall 2018 semester. The turnaround outside the SULB will be outside of the construction zone and will reopen as a shuttle bus stop, according to a press release sent out by the university on June 28.

Two cameras have been installed for monitoring the construction progress. Jacob Lenson, assistant vice chancellor for Campus Planning, Project and Space management, said the cameras will eventually stream live video of the construction on the webpage for the Bioscience project on the PNW website.

Both cameras are also equipped to capture time lapse images. The intention is to use the images in a video when the building opens in 2020, Lenson said.

The groundbreaking ceremony will take place on August 23 at 10:30 a.m. before the Hammond welcome rally.