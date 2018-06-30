The student news site of Purdue University Northwest.

PNW Pioneer

Menu

Bioscience construction starting, changes for shuttle locations

Amanda Lopez, Editor-in-ChiefJune 30, 2018Leave a Comment

The+Bioscience+Innovation+Building+will+be+located+south+of+SULB+and+northeast+of+Lawshe+with+plans+to+open+in+2020.
The Bioscience Innovation Building will be located south of SULB and northeast of Lawshe with plans to open in 2020.

The Bioscience Innovation Building will be located south of SULB and northeast of Lawshe with plans to open in 2020.

Provided

Provided

The Bioscience Innovation Building will be located south of SULB and northeast of Lawshe with plans to open in 2020.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Construction of the Bioscience Innovation Building on the Hammond campus will begin July 2. All entrances to the SULB will remain open during construction and pedestrian paths will be accessible, according to Brian Miller, director of Public Safety. 

Most of the construction will occur in the P-9 parking lot, south of the SULB. A construction fence will be installed to mark the area.

During construction, the Hammond shuttle will be relocated to Woodmar Ave., west of Lawshe Hall, until the start of the Fall 2018 semester. The turnaround outside the SULB will be outside of the construction zone and will reopen as a shuttle bus stop, according to a press release sent out by the university on June 28.

Two cameras have been installed for monitoring the construction progress. Jacob Lenson, assistant vice chancellor for Campus Planning, Project and Space management, said the cameras will eventually stream live video of the construction on the webpage for the Bioscience project on the PNW website.

Both cameras are also equipped to capture time lapse images. The intention is to use the images in a video when the building opens in 2020, Lenson said.

The groundbreaking ceremony will take place on August 23 at 10:30 a.m. before the Hammond welcome rally.

Tags:

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under In Brief

Softball wraps, postseason awards recieved

The PNW softball team finished its season in fourth place in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference with 15-17 conference and 26-26 over...

Board of Trustees approves 2018-19 budget

The Purdue Board of Trustees approved the operating budget for 2018- 19 on April 6 at the Westville campus. The budget is projected to balance the $2....

PNW to introduce unlimited data storage

Web-based data storage through Google Drive will be unlimited for students beginning in Fall 2018. This will replace the 1 GB of data storage PNW curr...

Former FBI director to speak at Sinai Forum
Former FBI director to speak at Sinai Forum
Athletics mourns men’s b-ball coach
Athletics mourns men’s b-ball coach
Navigate Right
Navigate Left