Shuttle system issue resolved, more changes to come

PNW’s inter-campus shuttle service was temporarily suspended on Aug. 31 due to a dispute between US Coachways and a subcontractor.

“The subcontractor was dissatisfied and walked off the job,” Brian Miller, director of Public Safety, said. “The dispute did not have anything to do with PNW.”

Miller said that the issues were resolved on Aug. 31 when US Coachways obtained a new bus provider for PNW.

However, the PNW buses are now the 40-passenger buses instead of the 24-passenger buses that the university planned to use this year. Miller said he does not know if this will be a permanent change. He also does not know who the new bus provider is. It is currently undetermined who will be PNW’s permanent bus provider.

“I have not received information in writing from the transportation company,” Miller said.