Campus Police advise caution after sexual assaults occur near campus

Hammond Campus Police encouraged students to take precautions after two

females were raped within two weeks of each other in the Hessville area.

The first rape occurred around noon in late July in the 6700 block of Grand

Avenue. The second rape occurred around midnight on Aug. 8 in the 7400 block

of Arkansas Street.

Brian Miller, director of public safety, said campus police have increased their

patrols.

“We put all information about the sexual assaults out to our police officers. We

asked our officers to make special patrols in the area of Dowling Park and east

of Kennedy, where the second assault occurred. We will continue this until the

threat has been eliminated,” Miller said.

No arrests have been made. Hammond police said the suspect in both cases

could be the same man. The suspect has been described as a young black male,

between 5 foot 7 to 5 foot 10 inches tall with an average build. He is described

wearing a dark hoodie sweatshirt and shorts.

Miller said it is crucial for students to be aware of their surroundings at all times.

He provided a list of precautions for students to take if they ever feel endangered:

• Always travel with a friend and be aware of your surroundings.

• Avoid isolated areas in the day and night.

• Chemical spray is a good deterrent. Pens and keys make good weapons

if you have nothing else.

• Always carry a whistle with you and use it if you can’t get away.

• Take a cell phone with you when you travel. Always let someone close

to you know where you are going and report any suspicious activity.

• If you are being followed, get away fast, change directions and walk or

run to a crowded area.

• Take a self-defense class. Campus police teaches Rape Aggression

Defense on both campuses.

• If you are walking out to your car late at night or know someone who is,

call campus police’s non-emergency number, (219)-989-2220, and ask for

an escort.