Pride baseball prepares for challenging season

Amanda Lopez, Editor-In-ChiefFebruary 18, 2018Leave a Comment

The baseball team is set to start its first season in NCAA Division II on March 3 against Wisconsin Parkside in a home game.

Jonny Albers, captain of the team and catcher, said he is excited to play tougher competitors this season.

“I think every game is going to be a challenge. Every team we face is going to be new to all of us so we will have to figure out each team’s style of play. If we play our game day in and day out, we will put ourselves in a good position to win,” Albers said.

Albers said the team has not made any major changes to the way they prepare for games, but he thinks that there is a good mix of young talent with the older players that will allow for a good season.

“Coach Griffin is demanding a much higher intensity level than the past because he knows we are taking a big jump, and we know we have to turn it up a notch with the jump from NAIA to D2,” Albers said.

He hopes to make the conference tournament and compete this season, and he sees no reason that the team will not be able to do so with the current roster.

“On a personal level I am hoping to continue to help build this program and move it in the right direction while also helping the younger guys develop and guiding them,” Albers said.

