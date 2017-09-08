Tennis preview: PNW Tennis looks continue success

The men and women’s tennis teams look forward to competing in Division II and expanding on last year’s success this season. They continue under second-year head coach, Lucian Tabic.=

The men’s tennis team aims for a better year than previous season, as the men’s finished with an 11-7 record to start of the Tabic era. With most players returning, the men’s tennis team looks forward to see the improvement levels rising.



Tabic is eager to see how the program’s growth will lead and what this season mean for the university’s first year in a higher competition.

“As a coach, the biggest thing I look forward to this upcoming season is our program’s growth and the way our student-athletes will in many ways, introduce our university to the GLIAC and respectively, NCAA Division II.” Tabic said.

Ulf Grosseloh, sophomore organizational leadership and supervision major, said the biggest challenge this season will be the schedule the team has.

“We will travel a lot, play at a high level every weekend and need to recover at fast as possible. Consequently, we will focus a lot in the fall on conditioning to be prepared for travelling and matches,” Grosseloh said.

The men’s season starts at home against Judson on Sept. 9.

The women’s season began with an 8-1 win on the road against North Central on Sept. 2. The women’s tennis team is also looking for improvement as they finished 8-8 last season. The roster had an addition of the two freshmen with the team and three seniors that are with the team this season.

Tabic understands that the team will be competing in the NCAA Division II this year, so the expectations for this year has been the same as followed. Teamwork in and out the tennis court.

“We work with our student-athletes to develop individually and as part of a collective. Our goals this year are to continue building on the great foundation we completed last season and to make sure each individual continues to progress with their academic, athletic, and social growth at Purdue Northwest.” Tabic said.

Selina Baez, senior advertising major is looking forward to seeing how the tennis team will compete in the current season. But, still has some concerns about her and the squad’s biggest weakness.

“Fitness is definitely a new aspect brought to the team this season. I love to work out, but the running within a specified time has been a challenge for most of us to get a handle on. Once we can all keep up with our expectations then we will overcome that challenge and run into new ones.” Baez said.

Despite the weak points, Baez still expects a learning curve as the team will be playing at a higher division.

“The GLIAC is definitely going to be a huge wake up call. It will no doubt be pretty intense. The athletes within this division are trained at a higher level, so it will be interesting to see how we can build and match up against the competition as a team.” Baez said.

The women’s tennis team will have its season home opener against Indiana Tech on Sept. 9.