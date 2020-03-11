Tips to avoid getting infected

March 12Students relieved as PNW suspends face-to-face classes for two weeks
March 11Pioneer will publish online during suspension
March 11B-ball coach named top female administrator
March 11BP America donates 15 engineering scholarships
March 11Contreras is first PNW rep at NCAA
Twitter says it’s really all about using common sense
March 11, 2020
We have the right right to monitor comments for libel, slander, profane language and factual accuracy.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
In Brief
PNW civil, computer, electrical or mechanical engineering students from Whiting, Hammond and East Chicago are eligible for a $1,000 scholarship in the...
PNW’s five colleges will hold their undergraduate and graduate commencement ceremonies at the Fitness & Recreation Center in Hammond on May 8 an...
Pioneer, PNW’s student-run newspaper, has job openings for students interested in writing articles, taking photographs, selling advertising and desi...
Kenneth Holford, dean of PNW’s College of Engineering and Sciences, has been named PNW’s new provost and vice chancellor for Academic Affairs.
...
The PNW Society of Innovators is using a Walmart Foundation grant to organize a free workshop in collaboration with the Greater Portage Chamber of Com...
News
Students relieved as PNW suspends face-to-face classes for two weeks
Pioneer will publish online during suspension
Sports
B-ball coach named top female administrator
BP America donates 15 engineering scholarships
Contreras is first PNW rep at NCAA
PNW announces spring commencement schedule
Life
Area families open their homes and hearts
Commuter campuses like ours may face unique COVID-19 risk
Omani students share Northwest Indiana experience through PNW sponsorship
Pioneer wants you… to join our staff of communicators, artists and more
PNW Pioneer
The student news site of Purdue University Northwest.
© 2020 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
We have the right right to monitor comments for libel, slander, profane language and factual accuracy.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.