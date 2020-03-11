PNW announces spring commencement schedule

PNW’s five colleges will hold their undergraduate and graduate commencement ceremonies at the Fitness & Recreation Center in Hammond on May 8 and 9. The schedule for each school is:

College of Nursing and College of Technology: May 8 at 11 a.m.

College of Engineering and Sciences: May 8 at 3 p.m.

College of Business: May 9 at 11 a.m.

College of Humanities, Education and Social Sciences: May 9 at 3 p.m.

Candidates can get commencement information and take graduation portraits at Grad Expos being held at both campuses. The Westville Grad Expo will be March 23 and 24 at the Library Student Faculty Campus Bookstore & Room 144 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Hammond Expo will be March 25 and 26 at the Student Union & Library Campus Bookstore and First Floor Concourse between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.