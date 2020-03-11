BP America donates 15 engineering scholarships

PNW civil, computer, electrical or mechanical engineering students from Whiting, Hammond and East Chicago are eligible for a $1,000 scholarship in the 2020-2021 academic year.

BP America, which operates the BP Whiting Refinery, donated 15 scholarships to PNW as part of its ongoing efforts to support science, technology, engineering and mathematics education.

The goal is to help undergraduate engineering students take the first step from high school to an accredited engineering degree from PNW.

“We are proud to partner with PNW to offer these opportunities to local students and to play a small part in supporting their continued success,” said Amber Russell, Whiting refinery manager.

For information about the BP scholarship, contact the Office of Financial Aid at (219)-989-2301.