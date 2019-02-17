The student news site of Purdue University Northwest.

Equipment additions, renovations to Fitness Center

Ashley Granados, Staff Writer|February 17, 2019

During winter break, the Fitness Center, Hammond campus, was renovated, with new equipment additions to the weight room, new flooring and branding updates.

Rick Costello, athletic director, said the renovations cost approximately $573,000. He continued that most of the previous equipment was purchased over 20 years ago.

“The facility was outdated, equipment was breaking, user safety was a concern and it was difficult to accommodate and meet the needs of all students, faculty, staff and community members,” Costello said.

Tabitha Stills, Fitness Center manager, said the facility added new strength and cardiovascular equipment and a new turf training surface.

“The accessibility of the strength and conditioning equipment and the overall flow of the fitness center has improved for students, faculty, staff and community members,” Stills said.

In addition to the recent equipment additions and renovations, the Fitness Center added a new class called “Muscle Endurance & Agility Circuit, which is held from 12:00 to 12:25 p.m. on Thursdays.

Stills said the renovations will also affect fitness management courses held at the Fitness Center.

“Part of the renovation was a new hardwood floor in the group exercise room, which is used frequently for Zumba, Yoga, Meditation and manygroup exercise classes,” Stills said.

