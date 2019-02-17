SGA swears in new members

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

SGA added two new members to their roster during the month of February, filling in several of the vacant positions that accumulated throughout the academic year.

Alex Heaton, senior communication major, was named chief of staff at the Feb. 1 meeting. He said he was pleased to accept this role and looks forward to aiding his fellow members in any way he can.

“I plan on turning SGA into a serious voice of advocacy for students when dealing with the administration,” Heaton said.

At the Feb. 15 meeting Nicolas Jerkovic, junior political science major, was sworn in as CHESS senator in Hammond for the remainder of the Spring 2019 semester. Matthew Ruiz, senior political science major, previously held the position.