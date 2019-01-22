Sex offense occurs in Gyte Annex

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A sexual offense occurred in Gyte Annex on the Hammond campus, according to campus police crime logs.

The incident was first reported on to the Hammond Police Department on Jan. 9, but occurred around Oct. 8, 2018, according to the report.

Brian Miller, director of public safety, said campus police responded to the report and began an investigation, which is still ongoing.

Miller said he could not provide any additional details at this time. He continued, however, with safety tips for the campus community.

“Alcohol is a factor in many sexual assaults on college campuses. Be extra careful when drinking,” Miller said. “Always travel in groups. Call for a campus police escort if you have to walk to your car at night.”

Miller continued: “Don’t take phone, text or e-mail harassment lightly. Make a report to the police,” Miller said. “The victim is never at fault. Period.”

Students can contact the Hammond campus police at 219-989-2220 and the Westville campus police at 219-785-5220.