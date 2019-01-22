Auto theft near Griffin Hall
A vehicle was stolen from Griffin Hall’s parking lot on Dec. 21, according to campus police logs.
Brian Miller, director of public safety, said the vehicle has not been returned, but the victim identified a suspect to the police.
