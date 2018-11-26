The student news site of Purdue University Northwest.

Campus police announce internet purchase exchange zone

Hunter Saporiti, Managing Editor|November 26, 2018

PNW Hammond campus police announced the creation of an “Internet Purchase Exchange Safe Zone” located on the east side of the campus police building on Nov. 14.

The exchange zone, designated by a “meet-up spot” sign, is monitored 24-hours a day by video cameras. PNW students must contact campus police, either by calling the office number, (219) 989-2220, or alerting them via the red emergency phones, prior to using the exchange zone, and may request police presence during exchanges, according to the announcement.

The creation of the exchange zone is in response to two Hammond campus robberies that occurred following internet-arranged meetings, according to campus police detective Sgt. Patrick Tracy.

