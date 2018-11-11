SGA vice president plans to resign

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Dustin Thibideau, SGA vice president, announced he will step down from SGA at the end of the Fall 2018 semester as he leaves PNW to attend the Northwest Indiana Law Enforcement Academy.

“I want to sincerely thank the student body for allowing me to serve them these past few years. I wish nothing but the best for SGA and I know the organization will continue to do excellent work for PNW Students,” Thibideau said.

Riley Owens, SGA president, said that he is sad to see Thibideau go because he has been a great asset to SGA.

James Schooley, president pro-tempore and CHESS senator forWestville , will be stepping up to fulfill the role of vice president for the Spring 2018 semester.