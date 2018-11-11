The student news site of Purdue University Northwest.

PNW Pioneer

Menu

SGA vice president plans to resign

Amanda Lopez, Editor-In-ChiefNovember 11, 2018Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Dustin Thibideau, SGA vice president, announced he will step down from SGA at the end of the Fall 2018 semester as he leaves PNW to attend the Northwest Indiana Law Enforcement Academy.

“I want to sincerely thank the student body for allowing me to serve them these past few years. I wish nothing but the best for SGA and I know the organization will continue to do excellent work for PNW Students,” Thibideau said.

Riley Owens, SGA president, said that he is sad to see Thibideau go because he has been a great asset to SGA.

James Schooley, president pro-tempore and CHESS senator forWestville , will be stepping up to fulfill the role of vice president for the Spring 2018 semester.

Leave a Comment

We have the right right to monitor comments for libel, slander, profane language and factual accuracy.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under In Brief

Vice chancellor of institutional advancement announced

Lisa Goodnight was selected as vice chancellor of institutional advancement on Nov. 6. Chancellor Thomas Keon said Goodnight handled the position w...

Robberies occur near Hammond campus

A series of armed robberies occurred near PNW’s Hammond campus, according to a Nov. 5 announcement by Brian Miller, director of public safety. Mi...

Interim Dean of Students departs, assistant dean takes over role

Andrew Pettee, assistant Dean of Students, will be taking over the responsibilities of Dean of Students effective immediately, according to an announc...

Multiple hit-and-runs on Hammond campus

Three hit-and-runs occurred on the Hammond Campus from Oct. 9 to Oct. 12, according to university crime logs. Two occurred in the P-9 parking lot, ...

Items stolen from Gyte building

Two thefts occurred in the Gyte building on Oct. 12 and Oct. 18 respectively, according to university crime logs. Brian Miller, director of public ...