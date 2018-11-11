The student news site of Purdue University Northwest.

PNW Pioneer

Menu

Robberies occur near Hammond campus

Hunter Saporiti, Managing EditorNovember 11, 2018Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






A series of armed robberies occurred near PNW’s Hammond campus, according to a Nov. 5 announcement by Brian Miller, director of public safety.

Miller said reports from the Hammond Police Department describe the offenders as young black males wearing dark clothes and ski masks. Miller said the victims were not students. He added that the Hammond Police Department is currently investigating the incidents and that there are no suspects.

“We will release additional details as we receive them from Hammond Police Department,” Miller said. “We will continue the police coverage that we currently provide and ensure our presence is especially felt in the Hessville area of Hammond.”

The three robberies occurred in the 7400 block of Monroe Ave., 7400 block of Arizona Ave., and the 6800 block of Parrish Ave respectively, according to Miller.

Miller said the victims were sitting in or walking toward their vehicle. He provided safety tips for PNW students.

“Travel with a companion; avoid isolated, dimly lit areas. Walk with a purpose, keep your head up and be observant to your surroundings,” Miller said. “Avoid earbuds so you are more aware of your surroundings. Carry a charged cell phone to report suspicious activity.”

Leave a Comment

We have the right right to monitor comments for libel, slander, profane language and factual accuracy.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under In Brief

Vice chancellor of institutional advancement announced

Lisa Goodnight was selected as vice chancellor of institutional advancement on Nov. 6. Chancellor Thomas Keon said Goodnight handled the position w...

SGA vice president plans to resign

Dustin Thibideau, SGA vice president, announced he will step down from SGA at the end of the Fall 2018 semester as he leaves PNW to attend the Northwe...

Interim Dean of Students departs, assistant dean takes over role

Andrew Pettee, assistant Dean of Students, will be taking over the responsibilities of Dean of Students effective immediately, according to an announc...

Multiple hit-and-runs on Hammond campus

Three hit-and-runs occurred on the Hammond Campus from Oct. 9 to Oct. 12, according to university crime logs. Two occurred in the P-9 parking lot, ...

Items stolen from Gyte building

Two thefts occurred in the Gyte building on Oct. 12 and Oct. 18 respectively, according to university crime logs. Brian Miller, director of public ...