Multiple hit-and-runs on Hammond campus
Three hit-and-runs occurred on the Hammond Campus from Oct. 9 to Oct. 12, according to university crime logs.
Two occurred in the P-9 parking lot, which is south of SULB, and the third occurred in the campus parking garage.
Brian Miller, director of public safety, said minor damage occurred to
each automobile, describing the damage as “scratches and dents.” Miller said that there is a suspect in one of the three cases.
Miller said the three cases are not related. He added that campus police will be upgrading surveillance.
“We are installing high-resolution cameras on all entrances and exits to the Hammond campus and will also be installing the same type of cameras at the Westville campus,” Miller said. “In addition, we are upgrading existing cameras in campus parking lots.”
