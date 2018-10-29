Multiple hit-and-runs on Hammond campus

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Three hit-and-runs occurred on the Hammond Campus from Oct. 9 to Oct. 12, according to university crime logs.

Two occurred in the P-9 parking lot, which is south of SULB, and the third occurred in the campus parking garage.

Brian Miller, director of public safety, said minor damage occurred to

each automobile, describing the damage as “scratches and dents.” Miller said that there is a suspect in one of the three cases.

Miller said the three cases are not related. He added that campus police will be upgrading surveillance.

“We are installing high-resolution cameras on all entrances and exits to the Hammond campus and will also be installing the same type of cameras at the Westville campus,” Miller said. “In addition, we are upgrading existing cameras in campus parking lots.”