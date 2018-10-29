Items stolen from Gyte building
Two thefts occurred in the Gyte building on Oct. 12 and Oct. 18 respectively, according to university crime logs.
Brian Miller, director of public safety, said tests from a professor’s office and a student’s purse, worth approximately $25, were stolen.
Miller said the items have not been recovered and that there are currently no suspects.
