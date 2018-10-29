The student news site of Purdue University Northwest.

PNW Pioneer

Items stolen from Gyte building

Hunter Saporiti, Managing EditorOctober 29, 2018Leave a Comment

Two thefts occurred in the Gyte building on Oct. 12 and Oct. 18 respectively, according to university crime logs.

Brian Miller, director of public safety, said tests from a professor’s office and a student’s purse, worth approximately $25, were stolen.

Miller said the items have not been recovered and that there are currently no suspects.

