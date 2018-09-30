The student news site of Purdue University Northwest.

SGA removes senator, begins search to fill position

Amanda Lopez, Editor-In-ChiefSeptember 30, 2018Leave a Comment

Kevin Calderone, College of Business senator in Hammond, was formally impeached at a hearing on Sept. 21.

The Rules and Internal Affairs Committee cited the charges as violations of Article 8, section 9, parts A and B in their Bylaws which state “nonperformance of duty” and “misadministration” are grounds for action against an officer. Calderone was not present at his hearing.

James Schooley, chair of the committee, said the decision was made following several attempts to contact Calderone with no response. Calderone was also emailed the agenda before and after each meeting he missed.

Calderone contacted SGA after receiving notice of his impeachment and waived the right to appeal. He cited personal reasons as to why he did not contact members of SGA and apologized.

