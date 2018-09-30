SGA removes senator, begins search to fill position

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Kevin Calderone, College of Business senator in Hammond, was formally impeached at a hearing on Sept. 21.

The Rules and Internal Affairs Committee cited the charges as violations of Article 8, section 9, parts A and B in their Bylaws which state “nonperformance of duty” and “misadministration” are grounds for action against an officer. Calderone was not present at his hearing.

James Schooley, chair of the committee, said the decision was made following several attempts to contact Calderone with no response. Calderone was also emailed the agenda before and after each meeting he missed.

Calderone contacted SGA after receiving notice of his impeachment and waived the right to appeal. He cited personal reasons as to why he did not contact members of SGA and apologized.