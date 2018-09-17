The student news site of Purdue University Northwest.

PNW Pioneer

Menu

Vehicle stolen from campus parking lot

Hunter Saporiti, Managing EditorSeptember 17, 2018Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






A vehicle was stolen from Parking lot 13 on the Hammond campus on Sept. 5, according to campus police.

Brian Miller, director of public safety, said that the missing car has yet to be found but that it has been picked up on police surveillance in the Hammond area.

According to campus police, the theft occurred sometime between 12:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Miller said that the vehicles keys were left in the vehicle at the time of theft. He continued that the investigation is ongoing and that there are currently no suspects.

Leave a Comment

We have the right right to monitor comments for libel, slander, profane language and factual accuracy.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under In Brief

PNW to host U.S. Senate debate

The Indiana Debate Commission selected PNW as the site for the Oct. 8 U.S. Senate debate between incumbent Democrat Joseph Donnelly and Republican and...

Engineering, Business programs receive national recognition

PNW’s College of Engineering and College of Business received national recognition in the U.S. News & World Report best college rankings release...

Student robbed near Peregrine Hall

An armed robbery involving a PNW student and two suspects occurred in the parking lot of Peregrine Hall at approximately 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 31, ac...

PNW hires new veteran services coordinator

A new veteran services coordinator was hired and is set to begin on Sept. 4, according to Meg Mckeon, Interim Dean of Students. The new coordinator...

Nursing non-compete negotiations ongoing, Keon says

Negotiations over possible non-compete agreements in four states are currently ongoing between online educator Purdue Global and PNW’s College of Nu...