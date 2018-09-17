Vehicle stolen from campus parking lot
A vehicle was stolen from Parking lot 13 on the Hammond campus on Sept. 5, according to campus police.
Brian Miller, director of public safety, said that the missing car has yet to be found but that it has been picked up on police surveillance in the Hammond area.
According to campus police, the theft occurred sometime between 12:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
Miller said that the vehicles keys were left in the vehicle at the time of theft. He continued that the investigation is ongoing and that there are currently no suspects.
