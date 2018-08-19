The student news site of Purdue University Northwest.

COB dean announces plans to resign

Hunter Saporiti, Managing EditorAugust 19, 2018Leave a Comment

Jane Mutchler, dean of the College of Business, plans to resign on June 30, 2019 and retire from PNW on Dec. 31, 2019, according to a statement sent out by Ralph Mueller, vice chancellor for Academic Affairs and Provost on Friday, Aug. 17.

Mutchler, who took over as dean of the College of Business in 2012, helped Purdue Calumet gain AACSB accreditation in 2015 and PNW gain re-accreditation in 2018, according to the statement. Most recently, Mutchler introduced the sports management major to the college of
business in December 2017.

It is unclear from the statement why Mutchler is resigning. The Pioneer contacted Mutchler on Aug. 17 following the release of the statement but she was not immediately available for comment.

