Campus celebrates Cookout with a Cop

Marcela Mejia, Staff WriterAugust 19, 2018Leave a Comment

The Hammond campus police force shared hamburgers, chips and drinks with students and staff during its beginning of the year event, Cookout with a Cop, on Aug. 17.

The creator of Cookout with Cop, Detective Patrick Tracy, who manned the grill at the event, said event attendance has been growing since the police department’s first cookout three years ago.

“We host this event because it’s moving day and it’s a good chance for the cops to interact with new students and their parents,” Tracy said. “It makes them feel safe and welcomed on campus.”

Sergio Reyes, senior mechanical engineering major, said the event is a way for PNW police to demonstrate their reliability.

“This event shows that the Purdue cops are always helpful, nice, on time, efficient and respectful,” Reyes said.

