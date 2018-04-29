Board of Trustees approves 2018-19 budget

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The Purdue Board of Trustees approved the operating budget for 2018- 19 on April 6 at the Westville campus. The budget is projected to balance the $2.5 million deficit due to enrollment decline on both campuses.

Enrollment is expected to decline by 3 percent, which is included in the new budget.

The budget for PNW includes $166,463,000 in total revenue and $159,596,000 total expenses.

Stephen Turner, vice chancellor for Finance and Administration, said that the risk analysis for the new budget includes the projected revenue increase due to banded tuition starting in the fall and the projected enrollment rate increase from non-resident students due to the three-tier tuition plan.