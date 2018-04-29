The student news site of Purdue University Northwest.

PNW Pioneer

Menu

Board of Trustees approves 2018-19 budget

Amanda Biro, News EditorApril 29, 2018Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Purdue Board of Trustees approved the operating budget for 2018- 19 on April 6 at the Westville campus. The budget is projected to balance the $2.5 million deficit due to enrollment decline on both campuses.

Enrollment is expected to decline by 3 percent, which is included in the new budget.

The budget for PNW includes $166,463,000 in total revenue and $159,596,000 total expenses.

Stephen Turner, vice chancellor for Finance and Administration, said that the risk analysis for the new budget includes the projected revenue increase due to banded tuition starting in the fall and the projected enrollment rate increase from non-resident students due to the three-tier tuition plan.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under In Brief

Former FBI director to speak at Sinai Forum

James Comey, former FBI Director, will open the 65th Sinai Forum on Sept. 9 in the Stardust Event Center at Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa in Michi...

PNW to introduce unlimited data storage

Web-based data storage through Google Drive will be unlimited for students beginning in Fall 2018. This will replace the 1 GB of data storage PNW curr...

Former FBI director to speak at Sinai Forum
Former FBI director to speak at Sinai Forum
Athletics mourns men’s b-ball coach
Athletics mourns men’s b-ball coach
CIVS receives grant to improve training

NiSource Inc., parent company of NIPSCO and Columbia Gas, awarded a $100,000 grant to the Center for Innovation through Visualization and Simulation o...