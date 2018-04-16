The student news site of Purdue University Northwest.

Athletics mourns men’s b-ball coach

Amanda Lopez, Editor-in-ChiefApril 16, 2018Leave a Comment

Matt Bush, men's basketball head coach, had a career of 34 years in the field.

Matt Bush, men’s basketball head coach, died on April 8 at 62 due to complications with cancer.

Bush finished his second season at PNW this year. Prior to becoming coach, he served as coach at Purdue North Central for three years. Bush’s 39 wins held the record for most all-time wins at PNC and he tied the record for most wins in a season with 15.

He coached basketball for 24 years at Morgan Township High School and led the Cherokees to 18 championships, with over 300 prep victories overall.

Rick Costello, athletics director, said the department will do what it can to help the student-athletes, coach and staff who mourn his passing.

“Matt was a wonderful friend and colleague to so many within our university and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this difficult time,” Costello said in the press release sent out by the department.

Bush is survived by his wife, Janet, as well as his son, Matt Jr., assistant basketball coach, and daughter, Angie.  

