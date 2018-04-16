Day of Giving aims to beat last year’s $900,000 in donations

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The lion statues on both campuses received capes on April 11 to encourage students to participate in Day of Giving, which takes place on April 25.

Day of Giving is an annual 24-hour fundraiser in which the university raises money to offer educational opportunities for students and increase scholarship support.

This year’s theme is “Get Your Cape On.” Alyssa Strbjak, coordinator of Annual Giving Programs, said the lions will sport their capes through April 25 to educate the community about Day of Giving and build excitement for the event.

Strbjak said that more than $900,000 was raised for Day of Giving in 2017 and the goal is to surpass that record this year.

Kickoff events are scheduled for April 17 at Byway Brewing in Hammond and April 19 at Patrick’s Grille in Michigan City. On April 25, there will be food, giveaways and updates about donations to PNW in LSFB and SULB.

“PNW Day of Giving represents the combined efforts of the entire PNW community to propel our university forward,” Strbjak said. “It’s a great feeling to be part of something so special and meaningful.”

The university also held a “Pride Says Thank You” video contest, in which students could submit videos thanking the donors from 2017’s Day of Giving. The top three videos will be on YouTube to be voted on until April

25, and winners will be announced on April 26.