Rape reported near Hammond campus

A rape was reported within approximately 1.5 miles of the Hammond campus on March 20, according to a public safety alert from the Hammond Police Department. Campus police did not issue a warning to students about the crime.

Brian Miller, director of Public Safety, said PNW was not notified by the Hammond Police Department. He also said that the Clery Act requires a timely warning notice to be issued when crimes are reported to campus police and the reported crime is believed to have occurred on campus, in or on non-campus buildings or property, or on public property contiguous to the campus.

“This crime report does not fall under the guidelines,” Miller said.

Kate Franklin, sophomore communication major, said she thinks campus police need to tell students despite the Clery Act.

“The campus police not telling us about a rape near campus is irresponsible,” Franklin said. “Both men and women need to be aware of that information to be able to protect themselves.”

Franklin said that the campus police should protect students from crime instead of hiding uncomfortable situations.

“Knowing about a rape near campus is a bit shocking, but being defenseless is a much worse feeling,” Franklin said.