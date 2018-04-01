The student news site of Purdue University Northwest.

Rape reported near Hammond campus

Amanda Biro, News EditorApril 1, 20181 Comment

A rape was reported within approximately 1.5 miles of the Hammond campus on March 20, according to a public safety alert from the Hammond Police Department. Campus police did not issue a warning to students about the crime.

Brian Miller, director of Public Safety, said PNW was not notified by the Hammond Police Department. He also said that the Clery Act requires a timely warning notice to be issued when crimes are reported to campus police and the reported crime is believed to have occurred on campus, in or on non-campus buildings or property, or on public property contiguous to the campus.

“This crime report does not fall under the guidelines,” Miller said.

Kate Franklin, sophomore communication major, said she thinks campus police need to tell students despite the Clery Act.

“The campus police not telling us about a rape near campus is irresponsible,” Franklin said. “Both men and women need to be aware of that information to be able to protect themselves.”

Franklin said that the campus police should protect students from crime instead of hiding uncomfortable situations.

“Knowing about a rape near campus is a bit shocking, but being defenseless is a much worse feeling,” Franklin said.

One Response to “Rape reported near Hammond campus”

  1. toby on April 2nd, 2018 1:56 pm

    TO THINK WHAT IS HAPPENING IN THE WORLD TODAY WITH ALL THE VIOLENCE SOME HEADS SHOULD ROLL ABOUT THERE HANDLING OF SUCH INCIDENTS TO PROTECT AND MAKE EVERYONE IS AWARE. Hopefully the student in this is ok

